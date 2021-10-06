Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,406 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 354.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

