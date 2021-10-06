Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

