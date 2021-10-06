Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.07. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

