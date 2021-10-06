Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

SSBI opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

