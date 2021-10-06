Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASR. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $190.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.73%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

