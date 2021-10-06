Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,333 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 302.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $30.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

