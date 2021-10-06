Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 418.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 407,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 329,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 94.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 166,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

