Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $94,000 Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,295.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

