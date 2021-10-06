Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.