Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.69 on Monday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

