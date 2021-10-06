Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK opened at $126.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

