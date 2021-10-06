O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OI. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

