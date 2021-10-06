Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reduced by Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

FIBK stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

