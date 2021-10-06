Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

