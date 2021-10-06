Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

