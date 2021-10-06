Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Digi International stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $719.74 million, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Digi International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

