Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Boston Properties stock opened at $111.11 on Monday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 28.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

