SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($5.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,637. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.