FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.95. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.