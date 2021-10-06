Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

