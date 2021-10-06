Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Helen Gordon Acquires 102 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Helen Gordon purchased 88 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01).

GRI opened at GBX 301.20 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 296.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. Grainger plc has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

