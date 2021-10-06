iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Purchases £4,941 in Stock

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Richard Masters purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,941 ($6,455.45).

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 170.60 ($2.23) on Wednesday. iomart Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 353 ($4.61). The company has a market cap of £186.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.29.

IOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

