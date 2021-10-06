Kevin Carter Buys 2,500 Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) insider Kevin Carter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,213 ($15.85) per share, with a total value of £30,325 ($39,619.81).

Shares of HSL opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £903.89 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 767.46 ($10.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,309.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,264.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16.75 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

