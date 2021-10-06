TCV Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 11th (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCVA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 11th. TCV Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. TCV Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,424,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

