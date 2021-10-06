Global SPAC Partners Co.’s (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 6th

Global SPAC Partners’ (NASDAQ:GLSPU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 6th. Global SPAC Partners had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Global SPAC Partners has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $517,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

