Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 88,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 523,504 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

