IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $152.07 and last traded at $153.19, with a volume of 325546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.12.

Specifically, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

