Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 224 to GBX 199. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Sabre Insurance Group traded as low as GBX 210.50 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 211.91 ($2.77), with a volume of 185472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

SBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,595.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £505 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

About Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

