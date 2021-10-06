CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $29.38. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 2,758 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

