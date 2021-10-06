Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Short Interest Update

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,607 shares of company stock worth $2,994,325. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

