Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Shares of ETN opened at $151.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 193.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

