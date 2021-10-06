Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 988,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

