Helen of Troy (HELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

