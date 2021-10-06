Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zhongchao during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.