PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

PACW opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.