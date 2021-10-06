Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after buying an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.