Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

