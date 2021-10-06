Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

