Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 644,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.