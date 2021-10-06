Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 644,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

