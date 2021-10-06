Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

