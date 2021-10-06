IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $79,612.20 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00.

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,511. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of -1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.