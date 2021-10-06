Richard S. Ressler Buys 19,724 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 19,724 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,560. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.