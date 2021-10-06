Richard S. Ressler Buys 19,724 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 19,724 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,560. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

