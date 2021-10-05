Steven G. Litchfield Purchases 7,922 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,320 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50.
Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 555,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
