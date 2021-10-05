Steven G. Litchfield Purchases 7,922 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,320 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 555,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

