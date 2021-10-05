Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STAA stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 357,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,102. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 287.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.41.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 190.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.