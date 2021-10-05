China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS CIHKY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,193. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Merchants Bank will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Merchants Bank (CIHKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.