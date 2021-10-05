Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to “Hold”

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,340. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

