Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 493,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,453. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $797,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.