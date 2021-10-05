ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

CDXC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 145,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,528. The company has a market cap of $429.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 115,990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 140.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ChromaDex by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

