V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after buying an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

