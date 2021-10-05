Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 240,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.